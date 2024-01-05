Letter: Police chase justified against active shooter

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The law to protect the community to prevent officers from pursuing vehicles at a high rate of speed is a good one. Read more

The law to protect the community to prevent officers from pursuing vehicles at a high rate of speed is a good one. This should be the case for speeders, shoplifters and other nonviolent suspects.

But if there is an active shooter involved, the suspect must apprehended. Who knows how many lives were saved by putting a stop to someone who evidently has no regard for human life? The Honolulu Police Department made the correct decision in this case (“Gunman killed by police was free on bail,” Star-Advertiser, Jan. 3).

Rich Kilbey

Kailua

