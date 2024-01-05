comscore Jury should weigh rail dispute, state high court says | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Jury should weigh rail dispute, state high court says

  • By Ian Bauer ibauer@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:16 p.m.

The Hawaii State Supreme Court has ruled that the merits of the ongoing dispute involving construction of a planned rail station within real estate developer Howard Hughes Corp.’s 60-acre master-planned property in Kakaako should be decided by a jury rather than a judge. Read more

