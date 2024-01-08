comscore Maui trees are taller than estimated, study finds | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Hawaii News

Maui trees are taller than estimated, study finds

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:33 p.m.

Turns out the trees of Maui are taller than previously thought. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Christopher Singhavara

Scroll Up