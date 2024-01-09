comscore Man sentenced for fraud in selling Queen’s purported walking stick | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Top News

Man sentenced for fraud in selling Queen’s purported walking stick

  • By Associated Press
  • Today
  • Updated 10:15 am
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now
  • FRANK AUGSTEIN, POOL/AP / 2022 Queen Elizabeth II stands on the balcony during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant at the Buckingham Palace in London on the last of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. A 26-year-old man has been sentenced on Monday Jan. 8, for defrauding eBay buyers by trying to sell what he claimed was a walking stick used by the late Queen Elizabeth II as she struggled with mobility in old age.

    FRANK AUGSTEIN, POOL/AP / 2022

    Queen Elizabeth II stands on the balcony during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant at the Buckingham Palace in London on the last of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. A 26-year-old man has been sentenced on Monday Jan. 8, for defrauding eBay buyers by trying to sell what he claimed was a walking stick used by the late Queen Elizabeth II as she struggled with mobility in old age.

LONDON >> A 26-year-old man who tried to sell what he claimed was a walking stick used by the late Queen Elizabeth II has been sentenced for defrauding eBay buyers.

Dru Marshall, from Hampshire in southern England, claimed he was a senior footman at Windsor Castle and that the proceeds from the sale of the “antler walking stick” would go to cancer research. The auction had reached 540 pounds ($686) before he cancelled the listing after learning police had launched an investigation, prosecutors said.

He was found guilty of fraud by false representation at Southampton Magistrates’ Court and sentenced on Monday to a 12-month community order.

“Dru Marshall used the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II to try and hoodwink the public with a fake charity auction — fueled by greed and a desire for attention,” Julie Macey, a senior crown prosecutor, said. “Marshall’s scheme was ultimately foiled before he could successfully con any unsuspecting victims.”

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
CES 2024 updates: Gadgets from tech’s big show
Next Story
Biden, Clinton mourn former Texas Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up