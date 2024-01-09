Editorial | Letters Letter: ‘Pro-life’ needs also to apply to mother’s life Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Letter-writer Michael Lee’s statement that “abortion is baby killing” was undoubtedly sincere, but it also shows that “pro-life” ought to reflect not only concern for the life of a fetus, but also concern for the life of its mother. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Letter-writer Michael Lee’s statement that “abortion is baby killing” was undoubtedly sincere, but it also shows that “pro-life” ought to reflect not only concern for the life of a fetus, but also concern for the life of its mother (“Dobbs takes U.S. in right direction,” Star-Advertiser, Jan. 2) Too many “pro-life” individuals and groups are uninformed about high-risk pregnancies (including ectopic pregnancies, which are fatal for a fetus and potentially fatal for its mother), and about the rare but extremely severe abnormalities (such as cyclopia) which cannot be cured and can make a fetus incapable of surviving to a full-term birth. In 2019, the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and Physicians for Reproductive Health pointed out, in a joint statement, that “there are situations where pregnancy termination in the form of an abortion is the only medical intervention that can preserve a patient’s health or save [her] life … Without question, abortion can be medically necessary.” Kent Hirata Punchbowl EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Letter: ‘Wokeness’ not a disease; let’s respect one another