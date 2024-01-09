comscore Letter: ‘Pro-life’ needs also to apply to mother’s life | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: ‘Pro-life’ needs also to apply to mother’s life

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Letter-writer Michael Lee’s statement that “abortion is baby killing” was undoubtedly sincere, but it also shows that “pro-life” ought to reflect not only concern for the life of a fetus, but also concern for the life of its mother. Read more

