New preschool rooms raise hopes in Nanakuli

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:30 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Thomas Paris-Siket held up a plastic wedge of cheese as Zander Safriet practiced washing dishes Monday at Nanakuli Elementary School, where two new preschool classrooms were opened.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM School Principal Lisa Higa, left, watched with preschoolers Monday as Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke cut the ribbon at Nanakuli Elementary School for the opening of the new preschool rooms.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Preschoolers and parents gathered Monday in new classrooms at Nanakuli Elementary School. Opening under the state’s Ready Keiki initiative, the two new rooms will increase the number of preschool seats for children in the area.

Where passersby might peer into the two new preschool classrooms at Nanakuli Elementary School and see blocks and books and tot-sized furniture, Principal Lisa Ann Higa sees a head start that disadvantaged students urgently need. Read more

