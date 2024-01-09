New preschool rooms raise hopes in Nanakuli

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Thomas Paris-Siket held up a plastic wedge of cheese as Zander Safriet practiced washing dishes Monday at Nanakuli Elementary School, where two new preschool classrooms were opened.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
School Principal Lisa Higa, left, watched with preschoolers Monday as Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke cut the ribbon at Nanakuli Elementary School for the opening of the new preschool rooms.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Preschoolers and parents gathered Monday in new classrooms at Nanakuli Elementary School. Opening under the state’s Ready Keiki initiative, the two new rooms will increase the number of preschool seats for children in the area.