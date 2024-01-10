Letter: Enabling more ADUs will help with more housing

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Honolulu’s accessory dwelling unit (ADU) ordinance limits structures to 800 square feet, but the state could allow for bigger ones — “whatever we can do to get more people in housing,” says state homeless coordinator John Mizuno. Read more

Honolulu’s accessory dwelling unit (ADU) ordinance limits structures to 800 square feet, but the state could allow for bigger ones — “whatever we can do to get more people in housing,” says state homeless coordinator John Mizuno (“Hawaii lawmakers push for more accessory dwelling units,” Star-Advertiser, Jan. 6).

This is exactly right. That Oahu’s current approach has produced relatively few ADU’s — just 1,091 — tells us that Oahu should be doing something more or something different to allow or encourage more ADUs, since more ADUs equals more needed housing.

My suggestions? Allow larger ADUs on properties that are large enough to easily accommodate larger ones. For many families a small two-bedroom unit is not enough. It makes no sense to limit a one-acre lot to the same size ADU as a 5,000 square foot lot.

Also, allow a second ADU on properties large enough to accommodate them. Every additional housing unit will help.

Steve Clark

Hauula

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter