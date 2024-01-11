Column: Children in Gaza: Desperate crisis must end
- By Drs. Seiji Yamada and Frederick M. Burkle Jr.
-
Today
- Updated 7:09 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Palestinians rushed a wounded child to a hospital in the Gaza Strip, moments after an Israeli airstrike Wednesday.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree