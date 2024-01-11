comscore Crumbling dorm calls UH priorities into question | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Crumbling dorm calls UH priorities into question

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER / 2016 University of Hawaii administrators were grilled by state senators Wednesday on the state of UH dormitories, some of which have not been renovated since being built in the 1960s and 1970s.

Tensions flared anew Wednesday in the first public meeting of the legislative season between University of Hawaii President David Lassner and some of his key critics in the state Senate, as UH administrators faced pointed questions over such problems as a dormitory that has stood vacant for seven years due to disrepair. Read more

