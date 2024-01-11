Crumbling dorm calls UH priorities into question
- By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
-
STAR-ADVERTISER / 2016
University of Hawaii administrators were grilled by state senators Wednesday on the state of UH dormitories, some of which have not been renovated since being built in the 1960s and 1970s.
