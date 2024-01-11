PHOTO: Dragons from the fire

Dragons from the fire: Discarded glass bottles collected in Okazaki, Aichi Prefecture, were recycled and transformed into dragon figurines at Okazaki Garasu Kobo Aoi workshop for the Year of the Dragon. An artisan uses a metal rod to roll melted glass. The workshop produced about 1,200 figurines and sold them for 2,200 yen (about $15.50) apiece.
