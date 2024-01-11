comscore PHOTO: Dragons from the fire | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
News

PHOTO: Dragons from the fire

  • By .
  • Today
  • Updated 6:17 pm
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now
  • JAPAN NEWS-YOMIURI <strong>Dragons from the </strong><strong>fire</strong>: Discarded glass bottles collected in Okazaki, Aichi Prefecture, were recycled and transformed into dragon figurines at Okazaki Garasu Kobo Aoi workshop for the Year of the Dragon. An artisan uses a metal rod to roll melted glass. The workshop produced about 1,200 figurines and sold them for 2,200 yen (about $15.50) apiece.

    JAPAN NEWS-YOMIURI

    Dragons from the fire: Discarded glass bottles collected in Okazaki, Aichi Prefecture, were recycled and transformed into dragon figurines at Okazaki Garasu Kobo Aoi workshop for the Year of the Dragon. An artisan uses a metal rod to roll melted glass. The workshop produced about 1,200 figurines and sold them for 2,200 yen (about $15.50) apiece.

.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Music streams hit 4 trillion in 2023

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up