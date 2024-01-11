comscore Newcomer Sakanoko powers UH men’s volleyball to sweep of Emmanuel | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Newcomer Sakanoko powers UH men’s volleyball to sweep of Emmanuel

  • By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:21 p.m.
  Hawaii's Keoni Thiim was on the hunt for a kill against the Emmanuel during Wednesday's game at the SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. Thiim led the Warriors with eight kills.

    Hawaii’s Keoni Thiim was on the hunt for a kill against the Emmanuel during Wednesday’s game at the SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. Thiim led the Warriors with eight kills.

  Hawaii's Tread Rosenthal, left, Kurt Nusterer and Keoni Thiim put up a block against Emmanuel during Wednesday's game at the SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

    Hawaii’s Tread Rosenthal, left, Kurt Nusterer and Keoni Thiim put up a block against Emmanuel during Wednesday’s game at the SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

When Louis Sakanoko was introduced making his Hawaii men’s volleyball debut to open the second set, it drew quite a loud reaction from the SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center crowd. Read more

