Newcomer Sakanoko powers UH men’s volleyball to sweep of Emmanuel
- By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
Today
- Updated 11:21 p.m.
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Hawaii’s Keoni Thiim was on the hunt for a kill against the Emmanuel during Wednesday’s game at the SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. Thiim led the Warriors with eight kills.
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Hawaii’s Tread Rosenthal, left, Kurt Nusterer and Keoni Thiim put up a block against Emmanuel during Wednesday’s game at the SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.
