Rainbow Wahine volleyball signs 5 for ’24

The University of Hawaii made official the signing of five freshmen to the 2024 Rainbow Wahine volleyball recruiting class on Thursday.

Kamehameha senior Adrianna Arquette, who was named the Honolulu Star-Advertiser All-State Player of the Year last month after leading the Warriors to the state championship, is one of three players from Hawaii in the class.

UH also added Kapolei’s Malinah Purcell-Telefoni, a 6-foot-1 opposite hitter, and 6-foot-2 middle blocker Miliana Sylvester from University Lab.

Purcell-Telefoni finished No. 10 in the Star-Advertiser Fab 15 and Sylvester was No. 12.

Hawaii, which lost six seniors from this past season’s Big West Conference championship team, including middles Amber Igiede and Kennedi Evans, added a second middle in the class in 6-foot-1 Madeline Way from Sierra Canyon High in Los Angeles.

Victoria Leyva, a 5-foot-8 defensive specialist from Pebble Hills High and El Paso, Texas, rounds out the group.

Arquette, who finished her senior season with 364 kills and a .383 hitting percentage, is signing as a setter and will join current junior Kate Lang and redshirt freshman Jackie Matias at the position.

“We could not be more excited for this group of young women to join our Rainbow Wahine ohana,” Hawaii coach Robyn Ah Mow said in a press release. “Each of these student-athletes embodies the type of people we want to represent our program, University and state.”