Punahou turns back Saint Louis behind Uperesa-Thomas

Ayndra Uperesa-Thomas scored 17 points as second-ranked Punahou took sole possession of first place in the ILH with a 48-40 win over No. 1 Saint Louis on Thursday night at Clarence T.C. Ching Gymnasium.

Uperesa-Thomas’ even-keeled, defense-first approach has always been beneficial to the Buffanblu, but his shooting range — he sank two treys in the first half — and court vision set the tone for an unselfish squad.

“That’s just good basketball. We’re playing Punahou basketball and we got the job done,” the 6-foot-3 senior said.

The game was tied, 20-all, at the half.

“We reiterated that we had to step on their necks and play the way we were playing,” Uperesa-Thomas said.

Punahou improved to 4-0 in ILH action (15-4 overall).

“We made an emphasis to make sure we’re taking care of transition on both sides of the court. They’re a tough team. They play really good defense,” Buffanblu coach Darren Matsuda said. “That was the first time that it kind of disrupted flow, so we had to make some adjustments. I thought the kids did a good job on that.”

Matsuda’s team has won three of its past four games against Saint Louis, the two-time defending state champion.

“It’s only four games in. We try and stay in the moment, one game at a time. Last year is last year, really. They have some different players. Maryknoll beat us three times last year, so our approach is just one game at a time, one practice at a time. One day at a time,” Matsuda noted. “Try and get better. I think every team is probably trying to do that. We’ve got to stay humble, stay in the moment and make sure every day we’re working our butts off, and every game make sure we’re preparing right.”

Pupu Sepulona led Saint Louis (16-3, 3-1 ILH) with 12 points facing double- and triple-teams all night.

“For us, it’s a good experience. That’s a good team with a bunch of really focused seniors. We’ve got to be able to match that focus in those big situations. They executed and we weren’t able to,” Crusaders coach Dan Hale said. “We can’t hang our heads. We’ve got Maryknoll on Saturday. This ILH is a gauntlet. You’ve got to be able to learn from this, turn around and move on.”

Jordan Nunuha chipped in seven points for the cold-shooting Crusaders.

The visiting Buffanblu got a spark from guard Evan Porter during an 8-1 run early in the fourth quarter. Trailing through most of the third quarter, Saint Louis seized a 32-31 lead on a wing 3 by Shancin Revuelto.

James Taras sank two free throws to give Punahou the lead. Porter, a versatile, speedy senior, scored on a pass from Noah Macapulay, and Uperesa-Thomas then found Dillon Kellner for a layup. After Porter connected with Kellner on a give-and-go pass for another bucket at the rim, Punahou had a 39-32 lead.

Saint Louis was within 39-35 when Uperesa-Thomas took a charge from Sepulona in the paint.

The home team got within 39-37 on two free throws by Caelan Fernando, but Punahou finished the battle with a 9-3 run.

Porter, an All-State volleyball player, finished with eight points.

“Evan’s a sneaky player. He’s a really great defensive player. He’s a great slasher. He has a jumper, too,” Matsuda said. “He picks and chooses his spots. He’s a very disciplined kid and he comes through for us when we need him on both ends.”

Taras also finished with eight points against a tough Crusaders man-to-man defense.

Punahou had more turnovers than Saint Louis, 11-9, but ran the fast break effectively.

Punahou will host Mid-Pacific on Saturday. The Owls upset then-No. 1 Maryknoll last weekend.

Saint Louis-Maryknoll, on the Crusaders’ court, tips off on Saturday at 6 p.m.