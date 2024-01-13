Letter: Instead of Ukraine aid, fund many U.S. needs

I find it baffling that some in our country continue to believe that Ukraine is fighting for democracy. Its government is corrupt and more like a totalitarian government. Its leadership has no intention of embracing democracy.

We have sent that country more than $200 billion in aid to assist them in paying their civil servants and securing their borders; all the while, our border is wide open to illegal immigrants, with fentanyl killing our people.

We need to take care of our country before we help another country.

Richard Kawelo

Kaneohe

