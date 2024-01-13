comscore Letter: Instead of Ukraine aid, fund many U.S. needs | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Instead of Ukraine aid, fund many U.S. needs

  • Today
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS People kneel as soldiers carry the coffin of Ukrainian serviceman and famous Ukrainian poet Maksym Kryvtsov, who was killed in a battle with the Russian troops, during the funeral ceremony in St. Michael Cathedral in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Thursday.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    People kneel as soldiers carry the coffin of Ukrainian serviceman and famous Ukrainian poet Maksym Kryvtsov, who was killed in a battle with the Russian troops, during the funeral ceremony in St. Michael Cathedral in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Thursday.

I find it baffling that some in our country continue to believe that Ukraine is fighting for democracy. Its government is corrupt and more like a totalitarian government. Its leadership has no intention of embracing democracy.

We have sent that country more than $200 billion in aid to assist them in paying their civil servants and securing their borders; all the while, our border is wide open to illegal immigrants, with fentanyl killing our people.

We need to take care of our country before we help another country.

Richard Kawelo

Kaneohe

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter

Click here to view more Letters to the Editor. Or submit a letter below.

Use the online form below

(*) Indicates required field

Dear Editor,

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Letter: So much to lose if democracy is lost

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up