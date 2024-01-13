Chan Kim shoots 6-under 64 but comes up a shot short

The unfavorable weather moved on, and Chan Kim made his move up the Sony Open in Hawaii leaderboard.

Kim, a PGA Tour rookie, shot a 64 in the second round at Waialae Country Club and finished at 1-under 139, which was one stroke below the cutline.

The former Kaimuki High student knew he needed an eagle on the 535-yard 18th hole to make it to the weekend. The cutline was at 2 under at the time and remained there when the round was completed.

Kim left his uphill 44-foot putt for eagle about 3 feet short and settled for birdie.

“I would’ve loved to have made that eagle on 18. Just kind of wait around and see,” Kim said. “Never going to go in if you leave it short, right?”

Kim birdied Nos. 1, 4, 7, 9, 13, 16 and 18, and bogeyed No. 10. His 6 under was tied for fourth-best round of the day and helped him move up 50 spots into a tie for 83rd place.

“There were a few that I got up and down really well to make par — 2 and 12, I believe,” Kim said. “Caught a flier and that was on the 13 tee box and got that up and down.”

On his lone bogey, Kim said: “Ten, felt like I hit a good drive. Took the wind and leaked a little right into the rough. The second shot I thought I hit it perfect and just hit into the upslope and came up short. Really hit a good putt, but just didn’t break.”

Kim hit the hole on the par-3 11th, nearly jarring it, but it hit the flag and bounced 16 feet away. He missed another shot from the fairway by less than a foot.

Kim said he feels good heading into next week’s The American Express in La Quinta, Calif.

“I’m in a very good mindset for next week now,” Kim said. “I know that I can score out here. Excited to see what next week brings.”

Kim completed his first round earlier Friday with pars on the 17th and 18th to finish at 5-over 145.

Play was suspended Thursday because of rain and darkness with a handful of groups still on the course. It also was blustery throughout the round.

Sunny skies and little wind led to numerous low scores in the second round. Six golfers shot 5 under or better Thursday, compared to 19 on Friday.

Carl Yuan, Austin Eckroat and Byeong Hun An are tied for the lead at 9-under 131 in the PGA Tour’s first full-field event of the season.

Blaze Akana (Kamehameha) and Hunter Larson (Kealakehe) — the two other players who attended high school in Hawaii competing at Waialae — also improved dramatically in the second round.

Akana, one of two amateurs in the event, shot a 1-over 71 to finish at 150 and tied for 141st. He completed his first round earlier Friday with bogeys on 16 and 17 and a par on the 18th to finish at 79.

“Yeah, conditions were a lot better, a little easier this morning,” Akana said. “Finished up my first round, three holes left, not the greatest way to finish the round, but told myself, new 18 and tried to regroup.”

Akana, who started on the back nine, birded Nos. 11, 6 and 9, bogeyed 16 and 4, and double-bogeyed 13.

“Yeah, every time I get to step foot in a PGA Tour event is a great experience,” said Akana, a UH senior playing in his second consecutive Sony Open after winning qualifiers. “I try to use it as confidence going forward just knowing that I’m able to hit some shots under this amount of pressure with the big crowds watching. Doesn’t compare to college. If I can do it here you can do it in college as well.”

Larson, a pro at Nanea Golf Club, carded a 79 to finish at 167 and place 144th and last.

Larson, who also started on the 10th hole, bogeyed Nos. 12, 16, 17 and 1, double-bogeyed No. 5, and triple-bogeyed No. 8.

“Today, I was just a little bit more comfortable,” Larson said. “Definitely didn’t play good golf, but knowing that I wasn’t going to make the cut the whole idea was soaking up the experience.”

Kim, Akana and Larson each had nice followings in both rounds.

“Yeah, very excited for sure. Very nervous as well,” Kim said. “Hometown crowd, and (Thursday) I was just praying I don’t finish dead last, to be honest.”

Said Larson: “It’s awesome. A little bit emotional. Those people must love me, because the type of golf I was playing, to walk 18 holes and follow me, those are very close friends and family. I’m so grateful. They obviously would’ve wanted me to play better, but they continued to support me.”

Akana said most of his UH teammates came out to support him.