Letter: Ways to get kids to talk about their day

Thanks to Theresa Wee for urging adults to initiate daily conversation with children (“Even 10 minutes of daily focus with kids pay off,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Jan. 11).
I would like to offer wording that might yield more response than I ever got when I asked my kids, “How was your day?” “Fine.”
How about: “What was something funny (or good or puzzling) that happened today?” Or, “What’s one thing you learned today?”
If the adults begin this ritual with their own anecdotes, the kids are sure to join in.
Pam Chambers
Kakaako
EXPRESS YOURSELF
The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.
>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.
>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813
>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.