Letter: Ways to get kids to talk about their day

Thanks to Theresa Wee for urging adults to initiate daily conversation with children (“Even 10 minutes of daily focus with kids pay off,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Jan. 11).

I would like to offer wording that might yield more response than I ever got when I asked my kids, “How was your day?” “Fine.”

How about: “What was something funny (or good or puzzling) that happened today?” Or, “What’s one thing you learned today?”

If the adults begin this ritual with their own anecdotes, the kids are sure to join in.

Pam Chambers

Kakaako

