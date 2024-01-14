comscore Hawaii to receive $7 million for electric vehicle charging | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Hawaii News

Hawaii to receive $7 million for electric vehicle charging

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:07 am
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now

The U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded Hawaii nearly $7 million to improve electric vehicle charging infrastructure statewide, U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz announced.

The $6.9 million grant comes from the Electric Vehicle Charger Reliability and Accessibility Accelerator program under the Department of Transportation. Funding will be used to repair or replace nonoperational electric vehicle chargers to “improve the reliability of existing charging infrastructure,” a Friday news release said.

“This new federal funding will make EV charging more reliable and accessible for Hawaii families, and help the state of Hawaii achieve its ambitious goals for building a clean economy,” Schatz said in the release.

Schatz is the chair of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Transportation, Housing and Urban Development.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Proposed changes to Hawaii affordable housing rules see backlash
Next Story
Hawaii Real Estate Sales: Nov. 6 – Nov. 9, 2023

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up