Letter: 100% green energy not realistic; rail still to come

Hawaiian Electric is unprepared for providing reliable power to Oahu. When the rail comes online full time, it will use an enormous amount of power.

Our politicians closed the coal-fired plant way too soon. This will lead to more outages in the future. Expectations of 100% renewable energy is not realistic at best, and a failure for the public in the future.

Whiting Hyland

Kailua

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter