Letter: 100% green energy not realistic; rail still to come

  • Today
Hawaiian Electric is unprepared for providing reliable power to Oahu. When the rail comes online full time, it will use an enormous amount of power.

Our politicians closed the coal-fired plant way too soon. This will lead to more outages in the future. Expectations of 100% renewable energy is not realistic at best, and a failure for the public in the future.

Whiting Hyland

Kailua

