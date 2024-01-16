Letter: Heavily fine people who feed feral chickens

Current feral chicken controls are a joke; pending legislation not much better (“Feral chicken legislation again to be reviewed,” Star-Advertiser, Jan. 15). People who feed them should be fined, heavily, with increasing fines for repeat offenses.

The current system requiring people to pay for traps/retrieval is ridiculous and ignores the “feral” part. Feral chickens do not confine themselves to specific pieces of private property. Never had one on mine, but they come and go (and keep me awake) via neighboring property.

I’m fine with using them to feed the poor and homeless, but do not tie their control to such a program. If the state/city won’t take responsibility, let private citizens kill them. And spare us the animal-cruelty line. No one really cares about that when enjoying fried chicken, so killing a feral one (albeit quickly and humanely) should not be an issue. Then again, maybe wishful thinking, given that the state and city feral cat response is worse.

Tracey Scott

Wahiawa

