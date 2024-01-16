Off the news: Check out city’s rules on surfing, equity

It’s winter in Hawaii, and that means high surf. This year it also means the city has published its long-awaited revamp of the rules governing shore water events. The rules affect both north- and south-shore events, but much of the criticism arose from the way surf events specifically on the North Shore were permitted. Former City Councilmember Heidi Tsuneyoshi in 2021 raised concern about equity — the dearth of women’s surf events.

Do the new rules take care of this? Check them out: bit.ly/shorewaterrules.