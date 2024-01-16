A fresh start

Rev up your wellness game in the new year with a plant-powered diet, not just for shedding pounds but also for a sustained health boost and a shield against preventable diseases. Here are seven tips to kick-start your 2024 on the right “food.”

Get Inspired: Dive into documentaries like What the Health, Cowspiracy, and Game Changers to understand the multifaceted benefits of a plant-based lifestyle, animal welfare, personal health and environmental issues. Explore insightful books like How Not to Die by Dr. Michael Greger and The China Study by T. Colin Campbell and Thomas Campbell for a deeper understanding of the nutritional aspects.

80/20 Rule: Focus on nutritious foods 80% of the time and enjoy indulgences 20%. This rule offers a flexible, balanced approach, promoting moderation over strict diets. A plant-based diet involves abstaining from all foods derived from animals, including meat, seafood, poultry, dairy or eggs. Start by ditching animal products during the day, practicing “vegan till evening” or incorporating “Meatless Mondays” into your routine.

Experiment: Search for online recipes or invest in cookbooks to experiment with plant-based alternatives of your favorite foods such as, pulled “pork” jackfruit, seitan “steak,” coconut “bacon,” bell pepper “ahi,” tofu “omelets” and mac and “cheeze.” Use the Food Monster app, featuring more than 15,000 plant-based recipes characterized by content, cooking time, ingredients and nutrition.

Go Organic: Opt for USDA certified organic versions of the “dirty dozen,” an annual shopper’s guide compiled by The Environmental Working Group of the top 12 fruits and veggies with the highest pesticide concentrations. The 2023 list included apples, bell peppers, blueberries, cherries, grapes, green beans, kale (collards and mustard greens), nectarines, peaches, pears, spinach and strawberries. Wash or soak produce in equal parts of water and vinegar to eliminate bacteria, dissolve wax, and remove pesticide residues.

Dine Out: Turn dining out into a luxurious learning experience by discovering the rich array of flavors achievable without animal-based ingredients.

Splurge at high-end restaurants like AV in Kaimuki for a full 10-11 course vegan tasting menu ($149 per person) or sample the 6-Course Plant-Based Tasting Menu ($125 per person) at NaTure Waikiki. Indulge in fishless sushi at Tane Vegan Izakaya on Beretania Street, or get your bistro fix at Planted by La Tour Café in Aina Haina, which switched its entire menu to plant-based versions of burgers ($10.99), savory bahn mi sandwiches (from $12.50), grilled cheese ($5.99), chik’n tenders ($10.90), umami broth (from $5.64), and green patch salads (from $2.50).

Other local faves to explore are Blondies Vegan Kitchen, Peace Café, Juicy Brew, Leahi Health Bar, Beet Box Café, Banan and Umeke Market on Bishop Street, which serves an organic vegan menu of tacos, salads, sandwiches, burgers and lentil dishes.

Connect: Build a support network with partners, buddies, or online groups to ensure success, like The Vegan Society of Hawaii, a nonprofit organization, provides educational resources, social activities and diverse guest speakers.

Lillian Cumic is a vegan chef and author of Hawaii A Vegan Paradise, Tasting Hawaii Vegan Style and Hawaii Washoku. Her column is a guide for plant-based eating on Oahu. Follow Lillian’s journey at lillianvegan.com.