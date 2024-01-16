Boys basketball Top 10: Musical chairs continues at No. 1

Another week, another No. 1 team in the Star-Advertiser Boys Basketball Top 10.

Punahou accumulated 14 of 16 first-place votes to replace Saint Louis at the top spot this week. With wings Ayndra Uperesa-Thomas and James Taras leading the way, the Buffanblu racked up wins over Kamehameha, 53-38; Saint Louis, 48-40; and Mid-Pacific, 63-41.

While Saint Louis and Maryknoll took their turns on the throne, Punahou won 11 of its last 12 games in nonconference play against Hawaii teams, and has opened ILH play with a 5-0 mark.

Kailua dominated Castle, 66-37, and McKinley, 69-18. Now 6-0 in OIA East play, the Surfriders moved up a notch to No. 2.

Maryknoll opened the ILH season 0-2, then got back-to-back buzzer-beaters from senior guard Zion Milare to pull out a 36-35 win over ‘Iolani and a 44-43 victory over Kamehameha. Milare then pumped in 23 points as the Spartans routed then-No. 1 Saint Louis, 54-36.

Interestingly, two teams that were unranked when they upset No. 1 teams are fading. University, which knocked off Saint Louis at the Surfrider Holiday Classic, has slipped to No. 9. The Junior Rainbows escaped with a 44-41 win over a tough Saint Louis I-AA squad last week.

Mid-Pacific, which stunned Maryknoll last week, remains unranked.

Star-Advertiser Boys Basketball Top 10

Jan. 15, 2024

Rank School (1st) (Record) Pts LW

1. Punahou (14) (16-4, 5-0 ILH) 158 2

> def. Kamehameha, 53-38

> won at No. 1 Saint Louis, 48-40

> def. Mid-Pacific, 63-41

> next: at Maryknoll, Tuesday, 4:30 p.m.

> next: at ‘Iolani, Thursday, 6:30 p.m.

> next: at Kamehameha, Saturday, 6 p.m.

2. Kailua (2) (17-3, 6-0 OIA) 138 3

> next: vs. Moanalua, Wednesday, 7 p.m.

> next: at Kalaheo, Friday, 7 p.m.

3. Maryknoll (18-4, 3-2 ILH) 124 5

> next: vs. Punahou, Tuesday, 6:30 p.m.

> next: at Mid-Pacific, Thursday, 6 p.m.

> next: at ‘Iolani, Saturday, 5 p.m.

4. Saint Louis (16-4, 3-2 ILH) 107 1

> next: vs. ‘Iolani, Tuesday, 6 p.m.

> next: at Kamehameha, Thursday, 6:30 p.m.

> next: vs. Mid-Pacific, Saturday, 6 p.m.

5. Mililani (15-4, 6-0 OIA) 96 4

> next: vs. Waialua, Wednesday

> next: at Waipahu, Friday

6. ‘Iolani (11-10, 2-3 ILH) 68 6

> next: at Saint Louis, Tuesday, 6:30 p.m.

> next: vs. Punahou, Thursday, 6:30 p.m.

> next: vs. Maryknoll, Saturday, 5 p.m.

7. Leilehua (14-3, 6-0 OIA) 66 7

> next: vs. Waipahu, Wednesday

> next: at Radford, Friday

8. Kahuku (15-3, 6-0 OIA) 40 8-t

> next: vs. Kalaheo, Wednesday

> next: at Kaimuki, Friday

9. University (13-3, 4-0 ILH D-II) 38 8-t

> won at Saint Louis I-AA, 44-41

> won at ‘Iolani I-AA, 66-41

> next: at Le Jardin, Monday, 6 p.m.

> next: vs. Kamehameha I-AA, Thursday, LJA gym

> next: vs. Damien, Saturday, 2:30 p.m., McKinley gym

10. Kamehameha (12-10, 1-4 ILH) 16 10

> next: at Mid-Pacific, Tuesday, 6 p.m.

> next: vs. Saint Louis, Thursday, 6 p.m.

> next: vs. Punahou, Saturday, 6 p.m.