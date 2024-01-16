Girls basketball Top 10: ‘Iolani remains clear-cut No. 1

‘Iolani remained atop the Star-Advertiser Girls Basketball Top 10 for an eighth week in a row, while Campbell leap-frogged over Konawaena to the No. 3 spot.
The Raiders overpowered Punahou twice, 48-29 and 61-34, last week. ‘Iolani is 4-0 in ILH Division I play (18-3 overall) and collected all 14 first-place votes
No. 2 Kamehameha had just one game scheduled, but the matchup with Punahou on Thursday was postponed due to a leak in the roof. That created a puddle on the court and the game was halted with no rescheduled date yet. The Warriors have two key showdowns this week with first-place ‘Iolani. The first is set for today at Kekuhaupio Gym, according to the ILH website. The second game is on Saturday, 3:30 p.m., at ‘Iolani.
Campbell is 8-0 in OIA West play after runaway wins over Waianae 77-13. The Sabers (13-4 overall) moved up to No. 3, their highest ranking of the season.
Kamehameha-Hawaii vaulted into the Top 10 at No. 10 after upsetting then-No. 3 Konawaena, 63-62, last week. The Warriors host Hawaii Prep and Honokaa this week.
Konawaena slipped behind Campbell even though the Wildcats beat the Sabers 40-27 at Punahou’s Pa‘ani Invitational on Dec. 1.
Kamehameha-Hawaii replaced Punahou, which is 0-4 in the brutally tough ILH.
Waiakea remained at No. 5. The Warriors, 9-1 in the BIIF, are in a battle with Konawaena for first place.
