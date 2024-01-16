Girls basketball Top 10: ‘Iolani remains clear-cut No. 1

‘Iolani remained atop the Star-Advertiser Girls Basketball Top 10 for an eighth week in a row, while Campbell leap-frogged over Konawaena to the No. 3 spot.

The Raiders overpowered Punahou twice, 48-29 and 61-34, last week. ‘Iolani is 4-0 in ILH Division I play (18-3 overall) and collected all 14 first-place votes

No. 2 Kamehameha had just one game scheduled, but the matchup with Punahou on Thursday was postponed due to a leak in the roof. That created a puddle on the court and the game was halted with no rescheduled date yet. The Warriors have two key showdowns this week with first-place ‘Iolani. The first is set for today at Kekuhaupio Gym, according to the ILH website. The second game is on Saturday, 3:30 p.m., at ‘Iolani.

Campbell is 8-0 in OIA West play after runaway wins over Waianae 77-13. The Sabers (13-4 overall) moved up to No. 3, their highest ranking of the season.

Kamehameha-Hawaii vaulted into the Top 10 at No. 10 after upsetting then-No. 3 Konawaena, 63-62, last week. The Warriors host Hawaii Prep and Honokaa this week.

Konawaena slipped behind Campbell even though the Wildcats beat the Sabers 40-27 at Punahou’s Pa‘ani Invitational on Dec. 1.

Kamehameha-Hawaii replaced Punahou, which is 0-4 in the brutally tough ILH.

Waiakea remained at No. 5. The Warriors, 9-1 in the BIIF, are in a battle with Konawaena for first place.

Star-Advertiser Girls Basketball Top 10

Jan. 15, 2024

Rank School (1st) (Record) Pts LW

1. ‘Iolani (12) (18-3, 4-0 ILH) 120 1

> won at No. 9 Punahou, 48-29

> def. No. 9 Punahou, 61-34

> next: at Kamehameha, Tuesday, 6:30 p.m.

> next: vs. Punahou, Thursday, 5 p.m.

> next: vs. Kamehameha, Saturday, 3:30 p.m.

2. Kamehameha (15-3, 2-1 ILH) 108 2

> next: at Punahou, Thursday, ppd. (leaky roof)

> next: vs. ‘Iolani, Tuesday, 6:30 p.m.

> next: at ‘Iolani, Saturday, 3:30 p.m.

3. Campbell (13-4, 8-0 OIA) 85 4

> def. Waianae, 77-13

> won at Kapolei, 69-32

> next: vs. Nanakuli, Tuesday

> next: at Mililani, Thursday

4. Konawaena (16-4, 8-1 BIIF) 83 3

> lost at KS-Hawaii, 63-62

> def. Christian Liberty, 89-8

> next: at Kealakehe, Wednesday

> next: (vs. Hilo, Wednesday 1/24)

5. Waiakea (14-3, 9-1 BIIF) 71 5

> def. Parker, 81-20

> next: at Christian Liberty, Thursday

> next: (vs. KS-Hawaii, Thursday 1/25)

6. Maryknoll (18-3, 7-0 ILH D-II) 57 6

> won at Hanalani, 49-37

> def. Sacred Hearts, 52-10

> next: def. University, 63-25

> next: vs. Damien, Tuesday

> next: (vs. Hawaii Baptist, Tuesday 1/23)

> next: (at Mid-Pacific, Thursday 1/25)

> next: (vs. University, Saturday 1/27)

7. Kahuku (12-6, 9-0 OIA) 49 7

> def. Kaimuki, 2-0 (forfeit)

> def. Roosevelt, 71-38

> next: at Kaiser, Tuesday

> next: vs. Moanalua, Thursday

8. Moanalua (13-7, 9-0 OIA) 27 8

> won at Castle, 57-18

> def. Kalaheo, 47-31

> next: vs. Kailua, Tuesday

> next: at Kahuku, Thursday

9. Lahainaluna (9-5, 7-1 MIL) 24 10

> def. KS-Maui, 37-17

> next: vs. Maui, Monday

> next: (at Baldwin, Monday 1/23)

> next: (vs. King Kekaulike, Thursday 1/26)

10. KS-Hawaii (9-4, 6-0 BIIF) 20 NR

> def. No. 3 Konawaena, 63-62

> next: vs. Hawaii Prep, Monday

> next: vs. Honokaa, Wednesday

> next: (vs. Pahoa, Monday 1/22)

> next: (at Waiakea, Thursday 1/25)

No longer in Top 10: Punahou (No. 9).

Also receiving votes: Punahou 8, Kapaa 3, Radford 3, Kamehameha-Maui 2.

Punahou (6-8, 0-4 ILH)

> lost at No. 1 ‘Iolani, 48-29

> vs. No. 2 Kamehameha, Thursday, ppd.

> next: at ‘Iolani, Thursday, 5 p.m.

> next: (at Kamehameha, Tuesday 1/23)

Kapaa (10-5, 8-0 KIF)

> won at Kauai, 83-49

> def. Waimea, 61-50

> next: vs. Kauai, Monday

> next: at Waimea, Wednesday

Radford ( 13-2, 7-1 OIA)

> won at Pearl City, 58-40

> won at Waianae, 68-35

> next: vs. Kapolei, Tuesday

> next: at Nanakuli, Thursday

KS-Maui (7-3, 6-2 MIL)

> lost at Lahainaluna, 37-17

> next: vs. King Kekaulike, Monday