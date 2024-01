Scoreboard – January 16, 2024

Calendar

BASKETBALL

ILH boys, Varsity I: Kamehameha at Mid-Pacific, 6 p.m.; Punahou at Maryknoll, 6:30 p.m.; ‘Iolani at Saint Louis, 6:30 p.m. Varsity II: ‘Iolani at Saint Louis, 5 p.m.; Punahou at Damien, 6 p.m.

ILH girls, Varsity I: ‘Iolani at Kamehameha, 6:30 p.m. Varsity I-AA: ‘Iolani at Kamehameha, 5 p.m. Varsity II: Damien at Maryknoll, 5 p.m.; University at Sacred Hearts, 6 p.m.

OIA East girls: Kahuku at Kaiser; Kailua at Moanalua; Kalaheo at Farrington; Kalani at Castle. JV games at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow. Varsity only at 6 p.m.: Kaimuki at Roosevelt; Anuenue at McKinley.

OIA West girls: Nanakuli at Campbell; Kapolei at Radford; Waianae at Leilehua; Waipahu at Pearl City. JV games at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow. Varsity only at 6 p.m.: Aiea at Waialua.

SOCCER

ILH girls: Division I, Mid-Pacific at Kamehameha; ‘Iolani at Punahou. Division II: Pac-Five vs. Damien at Kapiolani Park Field No. 2. Games start at 4:15 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

BASKETBALL

ILH boys, Varsity II: Hanalani at Punahou, 6 p.m. Varsity III: Assets at Hawaiian Mission, 6:30 p.m.

ILH girls, Varsity III: La Pietra at Hawaiian Mission, 5 p.m.

OIA East boys: Moanalua at Kailua; Kalaheo at Kahuku; Roosevelt at McKinley; Kaiser at Castle; Farrington at Kalani. JV games at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow.

OIA West boys: Waialua at Mililani; Waipahu at Leilehua; Kapolei at Waianae; Campbell at Pearl City; Aiea at Nanakuli. JV games at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow.

SOCCER

ILH boys: Punahou at Mid-Pacific; Damien at Saint Louis; ‘Iolani vs. Pac-Five at Kapiolani Park Field No. 2; Kamehameha at Le Jardin. Games start at 4:15 p.m.

TENNIS

College women: Memphis vs. Hawaii, 2:30 p.m. at UH Tennis Complex.

Sumo

January Grand Tournament

Day 2

At Tokyo

Takarafuji (2-0) def. Aoiyama (0-2)

Shimazuumi (2-0) def. Bushozan (0-2)

Onosato (2-0) def. Kotoshoho (1-1)

Onosho (1-1) def. Tomokaze (0-2)

Endo (1-1) def. Takanosho (1-1)

Churanoumi (2-0) def. Myogiryu (0-2)

Tamawashi (1-1) def. Oho (1-1)

Tsurugisho (1-1) def. Sadanoumi (1-1)

Hokuseiho (1-1) def. Meisei (0-2)

Hiradoumi (2-0) def. Mitakeumi (1-1)

Asanoyama (2-0) def. Kinbozan (1-1)

Shonannoumi (1-1) def. Ichiyamamoto (0-2)

Tobizaru (1-1) def. Nishikigi (1-1)

Shodai (2-0) def. Ryuden (0-2)

Hokutofuji (1-1) def. Ura (0-2)

Kotonowaka (2-0) def. Gonoyama (0-2)

Daieisho (2-0) def. Abi (0-2)

Kirishima (2-0) def. Takayasu (1-1)

Takakeisho (2-0) def. Atamifuji (0-2)

Hoshoryu (2-0) def. Midorifuji (0-2)

Wakamotoharu (1-1) def. Terunofuji (1-1)

Water Polo

Big West

Women’s Preseason Coaches’ Poll

School (first-place votes) Points

1. UC Irvine (5) 47

2. Hawai’i (1) 42

3. Long Beach State (2) 40

4. UC San Diego 31

5. UC Davis 23

6. UC Santa Barbara 20

7. CSUN 13

8. Cal State Fullerton 8

All-BWC Preseason Coaches’ Team

(Player, Class, Pos., School)

Rachael Kowalchick, Sr., Center, LBSU

Bia Mantellato Dias, So., Center, UH

Elisa Portillo, So., Attacker, LBSU

Faith Tedesco, Sr., Goalkeeper, UCI

Dorottya Telek, Sr., Center, CSUN

Kendall Thomas, Jr., Center, UCSD

Nioka Thomas, Jr., Center, UCI