Letter: Group hardly speaks for majority of Jewish here

In regards to the Jan. 11 commentary, “Jewish Voice for Peace Hawaii supports a free Palestine” (Star-Advertiser, Island Voices): It should be made very clear that this small, little-known group does NOT represent the majority of Jewish people in Hawaii.

To say that they are “anti-Zionist” is a disgrace to the blood, sweat and toil it took to create the State of Israel. Israel is the only country to provide safety for any, and all, Jews. Of course, we do not have to agree with all of Israel’s policies, but to equate Israel’s actions with genocide reflects ignorance.

Peace in the Middle East is what almost everyone would like, but it should not be at the expense of Israel’s safety. By the way, who started the attack on Israel in October? It wasn’t Israel murdering its own people. The attack came from the Hamas of Gaza. There is no such country as Palestine.

Hinda Diamond

Palolo

