Letter: Turn feral chickens into food source for many

I really don’t understand whey feral chickens are not fair game for people to capture and be eaten (“Feral chicken legislation again to be reviewed,” Star-Advertiser, Jan. 15). We hunt pheasants and other wild animals for food, why not feral chickens?
There are a lot of people who could benefit from this source of protein. This would also rid us of all the annoying feral chicken problems we have now. I think it’s a win-win solution.
George Higashi
Kaneohe
