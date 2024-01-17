Letter: Turn feral chickens into food source for many

I really don’t understand whey feral chickens are not fair game for people to capture and be eaten (“Feral chicken legislation again to be reviewed,” Star-Advertiser, Jan. 15). We hunt pheasants and other wild animals for food, why not feral chickens?

There are a lot of people who could benefit from this source of protein. This would also rid us of all the annoying feral chicken problems we have now. I think it’s a win-win solution.

George Higashi

Kaneohe

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter