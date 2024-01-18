Letter: Aala Park event shows value of family-fun sites

Regarding the recent news about all the public housing projects advancing (“Oahu public housing projects advance,” Star-Advertiser, Jan. 15): Don’t forget to provide places for all those families to play.

On Saturday, I participated in the Urban Makahiki event at Aala Park. Lots of entertainment and games to enjoy. My group taught the old plantation game of hanafuda.

What a wonderful way to return this little gem of a historic park in the middle of downtown to the residents who live and work in this district, where many of our ancestors got their start.

I commend the Wai Wai Collective and Na Mea Hawaii for bringing this family-friendly fun to Chinatown, and American Savings Bank, for providing free parking for the entire day.

There, I happened to meet Councilmember Tyler Dos Santos-Tam, who was impressed too, and mentioned that this event should be the beginning of more monthly events featuring Hawaii’s diverse cultures and organizations.

I would like to second that suggestion to continue monthly events there. A program similar to Adopt-a-Park can take the lead in managing the groups involved and publicizing each event. Hopefully other downtown businesses will join in supporting these events for all the new families coming to live in these public housing projects.

Helen Nakano

Manoa

