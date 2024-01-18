Letter: Urging Kapiolani, nurses to unite toward progress

My wish is that the managers of Kapiolani Medical Center and the leaders of the Hawaii Nurses Association put on their big-boy and big-girl pants, lock themselves in a room and not leave until they come up with a viable contract. Put their collective heads together and develop an innovative approach to resolving the main issue, which is a lack of nurses resulting in a too-great patient load. It is the pono thing to do.

In the words of Mary Kawena Pukui, from her marvelous book, “‘Olelo No‘eau, Hawaiian Proverbs and Poetical Sayings”: “Pupukahi I holomua (Unite in order to progress).”

John Priolo

Pearl City

