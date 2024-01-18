UH’s Vilcek claims Big West tennis honor

Hawaii’s Ana Vilcek was named the first Big West Women’s Tennis Player of the Week on Wednesday.
Vilcek, a junior from Pancevo, Serbia, beat BYU’s Yujia Huang, 7-4, 7-5, and No. 19-ranked Sophie Abrams of North Carolina 6-2, 6-3 at the Weinman Foundation Invitational at UH Tennis Courts.
Vilcek finished the tournament 2-2 in singles.
In doubles, she and partner Nelly Knezkova beat Florida State’s Millie Bissett and Ellie Schoppe 7-6 (5).
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.