UH’s Vilcek claims Big West tennis honor

  • By Star-Advertiser Staff
  • Today
Hawaii’s Ana Vilcek was named the first Big West Women’s Tennis Player of the Week on Wednesday.

Vilcek, a junior from Pancevo, Serbia, beat BYU’s Yujia Huang, 7-4, 7-5, and No. 19-ranked Sophie Abrams of North Carolina 6-2, 6-3 at the Weinman Foundation Invitational at UH Tennis Courts.

Vilcek finished the tournament 2-2 in singles.

In doubles, she and partner Nelly Knezkova beat Florida State’s Millie Bissett and Ellie Schoppe 7-6 (5).

