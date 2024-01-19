Letter: Biden’s breakthroughs on labor show leadership

I’m not a big Joe Biden supporter, but I remember when he was elected president, there was a huge shipping and transportation problem that greeted him.

He and his administration were able to handle the shipping problem and a threat of a nationwide railroad shutdown (remember?). Also, being a strong union supporter, I was glad to see that he backed the United Automobile Workers and got them back to work with a good contract (and General Motors did not go bankrupt).

It’s rich billionaires who are owners of corporations that control the price of goods, not the president of the United States.

Should our next president be in bed with corporations, or supporting hard- working people?

Also, I would rather pay a higher price for goods, than not be able to get them no matter what the price.

Derek M. Oshiro

Liliha

