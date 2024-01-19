On the Move: First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank has announced four promotions and one new hire:

>> Martha E. Morgan has been promoted to senior vice president and team leader of First Hawaiian Bank’s Personal Trust Division. Morgan has more than 25 years of banking experience with an expertise in trust administration, and joined First Hawaiian Bank in 2004. She is a member of Certified Trust and Financial Advisors and the Hawaii Estate Planning Counsel.

>> Shirley Durham has been promoted to senior vice president and division manager of the bank’s Enterprise Operation Services Division. Durham has 34 years of banking experience and joined First Hawaiian Bank in 1989.

>> Joely A.A. Chung has been promoted to vice president and manager of the bank’s Enterprise Operational Risk Division. Prior to joining First Hawaiian Bank in 2014, Chung served as an associate attorney at Chee Markham & Feldman and deputy attorney at the Department of the Prosecuting Attorney for the City and County of Honolulu. She is a certified anti-money laundering specialist and certified AML and fraud professional.

>> Victor A. Tom Jr. has been promoted to branch manager of First Hawaiian Bank’s Ka­­mu­ela Branch on Hawaii island. Tom has 23 years of banking experience and joined First Hawaiian Bank in 2006. He currently serves as the treasurer of the Waimea Community Association.

>> Rachel A. Mikulec has joined First Hawaiian Bank as senior vice president and manager of the Change Management Division. Mikulec has more than 15 years of change management leadership across multiple industries. She earned her Bachelor of Science in social work from Eastern Michigan University.

