Letter: Fine contractors doing the illegal construction

Stop fining the homeowners — but fine the contractors who do illegal work; they should check all permits for whether it is legal to do the work. Also the cement companies that provide the materials to do the illegal work.

With all publicity in the newspaper, suppliers should know when the homeowners are doing illegal work on their property or check with the city building department if they obtained their permits. It would be better than going after the homeowner after the work is done. Going to court is a long process and costly after the work is done.

Ernie Itoga

Waialae

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter