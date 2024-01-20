Letter: State should be helping homes on eroding shore

Regarding a letter writer’s recent comment that “with ownership comes the responsibility to protect this precious resource” (“Start tackling beach erosion on North Shore,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Jan. 17): I totally agree!

Think about this: Someone allowed a huge amount of sand-mining on the North Shore. Now, those beaches are trying to replenish themselves — where are they getting the sand from? The state responds and helps Waikiki hotel owners; however, to the owners of homes on the North Shore, it says “we can forget you”?

The state Department of Land and Natural Resources and the Land Board should look at long-term solutions and not just “managed retreat” — which is nothing more than saying, let the houses fall in and move to the mountains, we don’t want to help.

Richard Sterman

Haleiwa

