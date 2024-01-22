Letter: Don’t forgo vendor to test HPD speedometers

Am I missing something? The Honolulu Police Department vendor contract expires for testing of speedometers so now it wants to adopt what Maui police officers are doing, using their own laser speed guns to check their speedometer accuracy.

The concern for both Honolulu and Maui by the removal of the vendor is the removal of an unbiased third party who makes the verification. Let’s say they are doing the testing and find their speedometer inaccurate. By doing their own testing and certifying themselves, there is nothing stopping them from fudging the numbers and allowing the certification of equipment that should be thrown out, something very possible to occur with a department under such tight budget constraints.

Their budget is so constrained that they let the vendor contract expire in the first place. Alternatives need to be explored for having contracts with vendors to do the testing and not rely on police departments to do their own testing. These in-house certifications should be challenged.

Valerie Roberts

Manoa

