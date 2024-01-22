Off the news: Hula Show redux includes serious talent

Not every blast from the past is worth celebrating, but the return of an iconic hula show in Waikiki would be one of them. The Kilohana Hula Show is bringing back the authentic music and dance to the Waikiki Shell, former home of the Kodak Hula Show, in an updated version.

It is hosted by the city and the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement, and some headliners from the Merrie Monarch Festival will be part of the company of dancers.

The Kapiolani Park Preservation Society questioned whether this activity fits the park’s mission. It’s hard to imagine how it wouldn’t.