Big Island police arrest driver who fled scene of critical motorcycle crash

Hawaii County police arrested today the driver of a 2006 Nissan Murano SUV, which collided with a motorcycle ridden by a 59-year-old Ocean View man Saturday, and fled the scene, leaving him with life-threatening injuries in Kau.

Police say they found the SUV driver, a 49-year-old Ocean View woman, and arrested her at 10:40 a.m. today on suspicion of failure to render aid/accident involving injury or death, driving without a driver’s license, and operating a vehicle without valid insurance.

She was released pending further investigation.

The Nissan SUV was taken into police evidence. Police are continuing their investigation.

The collision occurred sometime before 10:16 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Mamalahoa Highway and Aloha Boulevard. Police said the motorcyclist, operating a blue 2003 Harley-Davidson Road King, was heading south and overtaking several vehicles in a no-passing zone.

As the motorcycle was passing the fourth vehicle, the Nissan SUV, the driver turned left onto Aloha Boulevard, and the motorcycle struck the rear of the vehicle.

The motorcyclist was immediately ejected more than 250 feet, sustaining severe head and internal injuries, police said. The SUV driver fled into the upper part of the Hawaiian Ocean View Estates subdivision.

He was taken to the Kona Community Hospital and transferred to the Queens Medical Center on Oahu, where he remains in critical condition.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact officer Ansel Robinson at 808-326-4646 ext. 229, or email at answel.robinson@hawaiicounty.gov.

Anonymous tipsters may call CrimeStoppers at 808-961-8300.