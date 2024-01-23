Column: DPP making slow but steady headway

Our city administration faced a myriad of big challenges coming into office on Jan. 2, 2021, but few were bigger than the need to overhaul our Department of Planning and Permitting (DPP). Federal indictments, excessive building permit processing times and a major backlog had tarnished DPP’s reputation, and though that reputation may have been deserved, I am here to assure the public that we are taking major steps to make those issues a thing of the past.

Between 2021 and 2023, we identified and began addressing the major fundamental issues that have caused those problems — many were decades in the making — and are now executing as quickly as possible.

For example, when it comes to reviewing permits, DPP is critically short-staffed. The quality of service to the public is measured by the value we put into our staff. To retain, attract and support staff that provides expert, efficient and quality reviews, DPP is developing a learning and development program that includes training in blueprint reading, building, housing, zoning and land use codes, International Code Council (ICC) certification, and career pathways within DPP. Importantly, we are also addressing the salaries necessary to sustain expert staff.

Historically, the lack of standard operating procedures (SOPs) created an often haphazard and inefficient approach to permit reviews. SOPs, the basic framework for any business or agency, are the foundation for DPP processes, including consistent and accurate permit reviews. Establishing written processes and metrics will lead to an increasingly efficient and effective permitting system. With the help of consultant firm Accuity, DPP has begun developing SOPs that remove bottlenecks, streamline processes, and empower staff to more effectively perform their jobs.

Staffers currently spend too much of their time on tasks that can be automated. DPP’s two-decade-old permitting software is at the end of its useful life, lacking automation and integration capacity with an electronic plans system. To that end, DPP is acquiring new technology to accelerate the permitting process and enhance usability. We evaluated 16 different vendors to identify state-of-the-art permitting software that will provide transparency of application status, online payment and permit issuance, and seamless integration with electronic plans. Code review involves many repetitive functions that can be more efficiently performed through automation and artificial intelligence (AI). The use of AI will free up staff to focus on complex reviews, enable faster turnaround, and raise the quality of plan submittals.

A prime example of improvements to date is in the building permit prescreen process (prior to the code review process to check plan submittal formatting and basic required information) backlog, which was the biggest complaint in late 2022 with 3,600 applications waiting in line for over six months.

The prescreen process lacked clear SOPs, basic goals and quotas, and included excessive steps. A DPP team was organized, checklists were created, quotas were adopted, staff received training, DPP developed online guidance for applicants on how to prepare their plans for submission, and an AI “bot” was implemented to prescreen some of the plan areas. By August 2023, the backlog was eliminated and the prescreen wait time has been significantly reduced to a few days.

The backlog has now shifted from the prescreen phase to the code review phase. Working closely with the Hawaii Government Employees Association, DPP will contract with ICC-certified reviewers to temporarily augment code review processing while we address systemic staffing issues in DPP. This will provide immediate relief by increasing DPP’s capacity to reduce our backlog while we work with HGEA on internal issues.

DPP’s commitment is to process building permits in a timely manner, through proper investment in our people, processes and technology. Systemic change takes time, diligence and concerted effort. 2024 promises to be a year of major progress as we fundamentally and significantly improve our service to the public.

Dawn Takeuchi Apuna is director of the city Department of Planning and Permitting.