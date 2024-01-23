Off the news: Where in the world is Bezos’ donation?

Jeff Bezos, the billionaire owner of Amazon.com, had made a generous gift of $15.5 million to help rebuild Maui — or it would qualify as generous, as soon as its whereabouts are known. A Bloomberg story published here Saturday reported that the beneficiaries of the so-named Bezos Maui Fund aren’t specified, and local officials and nonprofits have not been able to trace it.
This is presumably part of the $100 million pledge that, a spokesperson said, “will be distributed in the coming years.” Perhaps this is a package that needed a tracking number from Amazon to ensure its delivery.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.