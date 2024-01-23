Off the news: Where in the world is Bezos’ donation?

Jeff Bezos, the billionaire owner of Amazon.com, had made a generous gift of $15.5 million to help rebuild Maui — or it would qualify as generous, as soon as its whereabouts are known. A Bloomberg story published here Saturday reported that the beneficiaries of the so-named Bezos Maui Fund aren’t specified, and local officials and nonprofits have not been able to trace it.

This is presumably part of the $100 million pledge that, a spokesperson said, “will be distributed in the coming years.” Perhaps this is a package that needed a tracking number from Amazon to ensure its delivery.