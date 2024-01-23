Maui wowie

During a 24-hour media trip to Maui, we got to experience some long-time favorites and new eats:

SIGNATURE DESSERTS

Stillwell’s Bakery & Café (1740 W. Kaahumanu Ave.) is one of my favorite last stops before heading back to Kahului Airport. The bakery is famous for its desserts and pastries, most notably, its cream horns ($3.25), which feature a crisp, flaky puff pastry fi lled with pastry cream and finished with milk chocolate and powdered sugar. Pro tip: If you’re headed to a potluck, get the minis, which are easier to eat.

Call 808-243-2243 or visit stillwellsbakery.com.

A LUXURIOUS DINING OPTION

Pilina (4100 Wailea Alanui Drive) recently opened in the renovated Fairmont Kea Lani Maui. The menu highlights locally sourced ingredients served with a stunning presentation.

Start with cocktails like Pilina Mai Tai ($22), Tradewind Effect ($22) and Tropics in Bloom ($24). Signature dishes include king salmon sashimi with chile crunch ($26), Mauka to Makai tartare ($32), Pilina roll with torched ahi ($33) and rainbow roll ($35). Visit pilinamaui.com.

SUPER STUFFED MANAPUA

If you’re craving savory manapua, check out Happy Opu (60 E. Wakea Ave.). The biz is known for its selection of baked and steamed manapua ($4.49 each) with fi llings like char siu, chicken adobo and kalua pork. Craving something sweet? Opt for the business’s unique mango mochi roll ($5.49) or ube mochi roll ($5.49). They look like huge cinnamon rolls but feature a layer of chewy mochi filling.

Don’t forget to try popular bites like shrimp pork hash ($2.19), which are large, plump and addictive. Call 808-500-2522 or follow the biz on Instagram (@happyopu).

Kelli Shiroma Braiotta’s column features a variety of tips and insider knowledge about Oahu’s dining scene. Follow Kelli on Instagram (@kellishiromabraiotta).