On the Move: The America Institute of Architects

The America Institute of Architects, Honolulu Chapter, has announced its board of directors executive committee for 2024:

Officers elected are Wayne Goo, president; Phil Camp, vice president/president-elect; Laura Crane, treasurer; Deirdre Stearns, secretary; and ex officio members Todd Hassler, past president, and Julia Fink, executive vice president.

Board members include Laura Ayers, Jason Davis, Jill Edelman, Lance Hirai, Charlotte Lu, Darren Lee, Maziyar Rajaei, Carol Torigoe, Joette Yago, Marcos Cruz Ortiz, Karen Hong and Lindsay Orman.

