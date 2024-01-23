Hallums’ son will play football for UH

On Monday, the Hawaii football team strengthened its pipeline with the nation’s top high school program.
KJ Hallums, an offensive lineman with Las Vegas’ Bishop Gorman High, said he has accepted a 2025 scholarship from the Rainbow Warriors. He said he notified UH coach Timmy Chang on Monday.
Hallums’ father is Kawika Hallums, a basketball and football analyst for Spectrum Sports the past 14 years. The elder Hallums also was captain of the UH basketball team in the late 1980s. After a basketball upset of BYU, the elder Hallums coined the “better than statehood” reaction.
“One of the reasons I committed to UH was I felt it was my own decision,” KJ said. “I feel going to UH is going to fulfill my own goals that I have.”
The elder Hallums said he told his son: “I’m so frickin’ happy. Not just because you’re going to be home and all that, but, man, this university did a lot for me, and continues to do a lot for me. It’ll do the same for you.”
KJ Hallums was a starting guard for Punahou School through his sophomore season. But seeking new experiences and competition, he enrolled at Bishop Gorman last June.
“It’s a different environment,” he said of joining a program widely recognized as the 2023 national champions. “I felt it only bettered my character. It’s been a good experience.”
Hallums, who is 6 feet 3 and 285 pounds, already has been invited to participate in the 2025 Polynesian Bowl. Hallums projects to compete at guard or center for the Warriors.
“When I was a little kid, I didn’t really watch that much football,” Hallums said. “The only football team I did watch was UH. I felt their energy resonated with me the most. It was kind of funny, but people used to ask me: ‘Who’s your favorite NFL team?’ I was like, ‘NFL team? I only watched UH.’”
