Boys basketball Top 10: Punahou alone at the top in boys ranking

The ILH boys basketball race has turned into Punahou’s playground.

The top-ranked Buffanblu collected all 16 first-place votes from the panel of coaches and media following wins over Maryknoll, ‘Iolani and Kamehameha last week. This is Punahou’s second week atop the rankings and its first unanimous vote.

At 8-0 in ILH play, the Buffanblu can seal first place in the regular season — and earn an automatic state-tournament berth — by beating Saint Louis or Mid-Pacific this week.

Saint Louis rose two notches to No. 2 after posting double-digit-margin wins over ‘Iolani, Kamehameha and Mid-Pacific.

With blowout wins over Waialua and Waipahu, Mililani moved up to No. 4, the highest ranking for the Trojans since Dec. 4. They can seal first place in the OIA West if they get by Radford and Leilehua this week.

Kahuku vaulted three spots to No. 5 after key wins over Kalaheo and Kaimuki. At 9-0 in the OIA East, Kahuku can clinch the top seed outright with a win over Kailua on Friday. A Kailua win over Kahuku could result in a three-way tie for first place — Kailua, Kahuku and Kalaheo.

Kailua slipped all the way from No. 2 to No. 6 after a stunning 61-46 loss to then-unranked Kalaheo, which entered the poll at No. 8.

Kalaheo is 7-1 in the OIA East. The Mustangs began last week with a 65-52 loss to Kahuku before upending rival Kailua. They play Roosevelt and Kaiser this week.

Star-Advertiser Boys Basketball Top 10

Jan. 22, 2024

Rank School (1st) (Record) Pts LW

1. Punahou (16) (19-4, 8-0 ILH) 160 1

> next: vs. Saint Louis, Tuesday, 6:30 p.m.

> next: at Mid-Pacific, Thursday, 6:30 p.m.

2. Saint Louis (19-4, 6-2 ILH) 131 4

> next: at Punahou, Tuesday, 6:30 p.m.

> next: at Maryknoll, Thursday, 6:30 p.m.

3. Maryknoll (20-5, 5-3 ILH) 120 3

> next: at Kamehameha, Tuesday, 6:30 p.m.

> next: vs. Saint Louis, Thursday, 6:30 p.m.

4. Mililani (17-4, 8-0 OIA) 104 5

> next: vs. Radford, Wednesday, 7 p.m.

> next: at Leilehua, Friday, 7 p.m.

5. Kahuku (18-3, 9-0 OIA) 90 8

> next: vs. Kailua, Friday, 7 p.m.

6. Kailua (18-4, 7-1 OIA) 80 2

> next: vs. Kaimuki, Wednesday, 7 p.m.

> next: at Kahuku, Friday, 7 p.m.

7. Leilehua (16-3, 8-0 OIA) 68 7

> next: vs. Mililani, Friday, 7 p.m.

8. Kalaheo (15-11, 7-1 OIA) 41 NR

> next: at Roosevelt, Wednesday, 7 p.m.

> next: vs. Kaiser, Saturday, 7 p.m.

9. ‘Iolani (11-13, 2-6 ILH) 39 6

> next: vs. Mid-Pacific, Tuesday, 6:30 p.m.

> next: at Kamehameha, Thursday, 6:30 p.m.

10. University (18-4, 7-0 ILH D-II) 32 9

> next: vs. Le Jardin, Tuesday, 6 p.m., Damien gym

> next: vs. Hawaii Baptist, Thursday, 6 p.m.

> next: vs. Hanalani, Saturday, 2:30 p.m., LJA gym

No longer in Top 10: Kamehameha (No. 10).