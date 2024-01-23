Hawaii Prep’s Samura stayed put and grew into top scorer, leader

Legends. Folklore. Brooke Samura knows them well.

The Hawaii Preparatory Academy senior studies them — and Hawaiian language — with a passion.

“Ka‘ao Hawaii, it’s a mythology class. The majority of the ones we learned this year are on the Big Island,” Samura said of her all-time top class. “My favorite one is the legend of Kana. He wasn’t born human. He was born as a rope made out of tree bark.”

There’s a lot more to the story, of course. For their class, Kumu Pualani Lincoln-Maielua cut a tree, and Samura and her classmates stripped it, washed it dry and braided it over the course of three days.

There is a fine line between legend and history. Samura is making history for Ka Makani again, producing points and making plays all over the hardwood for a freshman-heavy basketball team in the heat of the Big Island Interscholastic Federation Division II chase.

HPA is home for Samura, who began attending the pristine campus in Waimea as a kindergartener. The amazingly consistent level of huge production is becoming legendary. Samura began the season with a 33-point game against powerhouse Konawaena and hasn’t eased up on the gas pedal since.

The senior guard is leading the state in scoring after beginning her high school career as a perfectly content facilitator at the point. At 35.8 points, 11 rebounds and seven steals per game, she never stops battling on either side of the court, a tenacious defender and rebounder who backs down to nobody, often outrebounding foes nearly a foot taller.

“No, I definitely didn’t think I was going to be leading the state in scoring, but the point of the game is to win, so I’ll take it to the basket as much as I can,” Samura said. “I play to win. I don’t play for stats. I play hard every game. Our team works hard every game.”

Defenses often use box-and-one or double-teaming tactics on Samura. HPA is gradually getting better at finishing layups on Samura’s passes out of the heavy pressure.

That simple improvement in Ka Makani’s offensive execution is a big reason why they pulled out a close win over Honokaa on Saturday. On a team with 10 players in their first year of organized basketball — including eight freshmen — Samura’s poise and encouragement are crucial.

“She’s the only senior and she’s had to come more into a leadership role, That’s been nice to see,” HPA coach Sierra Herbert-Sanchez said. “We had a close game (with Honokaa), and during one of the timeouts she asked if she could talk. She motivated the team. Sophomore Brookie would never have done that.”

Sophomore year was a different world for Samura, who was surrounded by experienced players and scorers. Game to game, as a senior, she embraces the challenge.

“I was just encouraging my teammates to keep it up. I wanted to remind them that this game was important for our seeding. Throughout the game, I was trying to be up on congratulating the girls for their passes and layups. That was good.”

In between constant studying and year-round sports, Samura keeps busy at home making her big batches of chocolate chip cookies. One of her hobbies is learning how to work on her father’s 1967 Volkswagen bug.

“She can cook and bake, change a tire on her jeep. We’ve started her operating an excavator and she can hunt,” Brad Samura said. “She wants to learn how to do electrical work and carpentry. I don’t want her to be one of those people standing on the side of the road waiting for help to charge a tire.”

Brooke Samura took control of her destiny. There is legacy. Three older siblings graduated from Hawaii Preparatory Academy, including brother Braeden, who played football for Ka Makani and is now playing at Pacific Lutheran. Last year, Brooke Samura was voted to the Star-Advertiser All-State Fab 15 and named BIIF D-II girls basketball Player of the Year while Braeden was named BIIF D-II defensive Player of the Year in football.

Both wore jersey No. 23.

There could have been the allure of transferring and teaming up with some of the Big Island’s best hoopsters to compete for a state championship. Samura opted to stay right where she has always been. It wasn’t even a decision, really, but there definitely was a discussion. She could stay at HPA, where she averaged 28 points per game as a junior and upped her production to more than 31 per game at the Division II state tournament. Senior year promised to be more raw and volatile than ever for a very young team.

“I would be lying if I said I didn’t have some of those (tough) days, but I’ll talk with my dad and the next day is different,” she said.

This season, with HPA 7-3 in BIIF action (9-5 overall), Samura has been all things to her teammates — an older sister in spirit, a supportive guide and a dominant statistical machine. Playing all 32 minutes in every game, she has scored no less than 26 points in any of HPA’s 14 games so far. Her season high was 46 against Kauai, and she also had a 31-point game with eight boards against No. 5-ranked Waiakea.

In the past 10 days, Samura’s scoring has been borderline unfathomable: 44 points against Parker (nine rebounds, three steals, four treys), 42 against Keaau (four treys), 35 against No. 10 Kamehameha-Hawaii (seven rebounds), 40 against Hilo (six rebounds, seven steals) and 40 in a key 51-47 win at Honokaa on Saturday.

That victory kept Hawaii Prep in second place among the BIIF’s D-II teams. A win over Christian Liberty or Kohala this week will seal second place for Ka Makani going into the playoffs. Three state-tournament berths are allotted to BIIF D-II.

“She has great attitude and heart,” Waiakea coach Shawn Fuiava said.

Kamehameha-Hawaii coach Donald Yamada remembers seeing Samura play long before high school.

“She just kept developing every day her mom got her in the gym. Now she is the most well-rounded basketball player, the last two years in high school. She is just an energized battery on the court, and she was always like that,” Yamada said. “She is the best individual and, especially, team player there is on the Big Island, and even the state.”

Herbert-Sanchez was an assistant coach before being promoted to head coach this season. She has witnessed unique chemistry on what is possibly the youngest girls hoops team in school history.

Samura was much more of a distributor as a sophomore, the first year of prep basketball after COVID-19 restrictions were eased. The weight of responsibility got much heavier last season, and Samura was up to the task.

“Oh my goodness. We rely very heavily on her. She sets the tone on all levels. It’s going to be a totally rebuilding team next year,” Herbert- Sanchez said. “HPA girls basketball is Brooke Samura.”

According to girls basketball historian Frank Mauz, Samura has scored more than 75% of her team’s points.

Samura’s prolific numbers naturally draw comparisons to some of the greatest players from the Waimea and Honokaa districts. Her non-stop motor makes for an intriguing comparison to former Honokaa great Kahea Schuckert, who averaged more than 27 points per game during her prep career. Schuckert went on to walk on and start at Oregon State.

“Brookie is more like a pit bull. She’s just going to dog you until she gets the ball,” former Honokaa and UH Hilo coach Daphne Honma said. “Kahea was more a pure shooter and could score at will any place on the court, more consistent from distance. The other difference is Kahea, her freshman year, had to do what Brookie is doing, but the next three years she had better help.”

Honma enjoys the old-school ferocity and leadership of Samura.

“The last two years, she pretty much had to do it all. Whatever success HPA has is due to her. Brookie is getting a whole different kind of experience than any other player in the state is getting. That makes her more valuable,” Honma noted. “Coaches can’t question her mental toughness. There is absolutely no question. She’s got to be there 100% every single game. She cannot have bad games.”

Keisha Kanekoa also played at Honokaa, several years after Schuckert. Kanekoa also had elite IQ and a physicality with the ball — she was a guard who never stopped attacking the paint. Kanekoa went on to play at Hawaii.

“Brookie reminds me of Keisha in a sense where Keisha was a bulldog, too. Jump on my back, but she had more support than Brookie does,” Honma said.

Former Honokaa standout Jayme Carvalho agreed. Carvalho was a longtime boys basketball coach there before becoming Kohala’s athletic director this school year.

“Brooke is an animal. Off the court, she is so nice like her mom. Because of her strength, she reminds me of Keisha. Relentless on both ends of the court, able to get to the basket, get to the free-throw line,” Carvalho said. “Slippery and well conditioned. I’m kind of excited to see when she plays with people equal to her, how her game can expand. I don’t want to compare her to Kahea. To me, that is unfair. There have been a lot of talented players from this area. Sissy Gambill, Erica Tadio, Kami Shigematsu, Shawna Lau Kong. You have plenty players. Brooke should’ve played at Honokaa.”

After getting her degree, Schuckert returned and became an athletic trainer at Honokaa.

“The similarity is we’re both mentally stronger. She works hard. Everything she gets, she works at it. She goes to camps, goes to Kona (to train), travels, works with different trainers. She doesn’t settle,” Schuckert said.

“Rylee Velazquez has the same thing at Honokaa. Her and two other players are the only ones who have played for years. The rest have never played before.

“In life, you have to work to get better. I’m super proud of Brooke, seeing her work hard since she was a little kid.”

Samura grew up in Waimea practicing with her siblings, playing softball, volleyball and soccer in addition to basketball. She was the starting setter for HPA’s volleyball team last fall and named BIIF D-II Player of the Year. She also considered doubling up this winter by playing soccer and basketball, but Herbert-Sanchez talked her out of it.

HPA girls soccer coach and athletic director Stephen Perry got a glimpse of what Samura could do on the pitch last spring. The school held its annual “Olympics,” and Samura did remarkable things despite not having played organized soccer in years.

“I wish she would play soccer,” said Perry, who has led HPA’s successful soccer program for decades.

Samura’s impact goes beyond numbers and wins. The Big Island can be a very small place when communities meet and compete. She has earned ultimate respect.

“She’s not a selfish person,” Carvalho said. “She’s friends with everybody from all the schools. She has a big heart, respectful. She goes across the room to hug auntie and uncle. Good parents, good kid.”

Honma sees a lot of BIIF basketball even in retirement. Maela Honma of KS-Hawaii is her niece.

“What’s so awesome about Brookie is no matter what the struggles or frustrations are, she still passes the ball to her teammates. All of that is paying off. One girl, just a couple days earlier against Kamehameha-Hawaii, she never even tried to shoot. Yesterday (Saturday) against Honokaa, she took three, four shots. That takes pressure off Brookie,” Honma said. “My heart goes out to her because she works so hard for everything. What you put into the sport, the sport will give back to you.”

Samura is perpetual motion. There’s not much time for emotion.

“I’ve learned to control what I can control,” she said. “And not get frustrated over things I can’t control. I appreciate every player on my team. The majority of them never played before.”

Transferring has become the norm at the college level. On Oahu, transferring by football players is almost the norm. A move by Samura would have made a major impact.

At Konawaena, a fully balanced and talented squad has been in the top four statewide all season. The nine-time state champions also play together in the offseason for the Kona Stingrays. Samura enjoyed playing with them the summer after sophomore year.

At Waiakea, Samura could have joined a guard-heavy roster that includes Jolie Mantz and Pua Herrington, adding more firepower to an already electric team.

Kamehameha-Hawaii, which ended Konawaena’s 42-game win streak in BIIF play recently, has standouts in Keanu Huihui and Maela Honma. Samura would have been a good fit there, as well.

“I talked to my dad about it before,” she said of the possibility of playing for another team. “He said, ‘You can win a state championship at Konawaena or you can play at HPA and make a name. Work hard and score 30 points a game.”

Brad Samura works at HPA. Her mother, Melissa (Libero) Samura, works at Honokaa High School. She played basketball and softball for the Dragons, then played softball at UH Hilo. Brad Samura played football and baseball at Pahoa, joined the military and settled in Waimea.

One of Brooke Samura’s bucket-list goals: visit the Marshall Islands with cousin and teammate Alana Hernandez, a native of the Marshalls.

“She’s always there for me whenever I need her. Her presence makes me feel happy and safe. She’s a very bright and joyful person at any time of day,” Hernandez said. “She never fails to brighten up the room.”

Samura has a 3.6 grade-point average and is leaning toward a major in business management. She’ll also pursue college basketball.

“I’d like to work my way up,” she said.

The same goes for basketball.

“I’m talking to (college) coaches. I’m getting looks from JUCOs (junior colleges), also Division II and Division III. I’m still reaching out, so it’s a process.”

Perry, the longtime AD, has appreciated Samura’s maturity again and again.

“We’re not a basketball powerhouse. Not a lot of depth. At times it can be frustrating for someone at that level of understanding of the game. Its not easy on a 17- or 16-year-old being the only experienced player out there. She’s a great passer and would probably would have a lot more assists if the girls would score more,” he said. “Everybody can’t succeed in that situation. Ups and downs, but I’m always impressed with how unselfish Brooke is, finding someone who hasn’t scored or hasn’t taken a shot, or is a freshman.”

It’s only a week away from February. In four months, the last of the Samura children will bid aloha to high school and be off to the great beyond. Melissa Samura’s youngest child has done everything from refereeing youth games to serving as a student ambassador at school. Mom stays busy at every game by keeping full statistics for the team.

“She is great to watch. We took her everywhere for tournaments on every island and over five states on the mainland since she was 5. Kahenawai is a bright spirit and soul to have around the house and in one’s presence,” Melissa Samura said of her youngest child. “I am going to miss her for sure. My transition will be rough. My routines will change.”

Brad Samura might be the first to cry at the airport when Brooke gets on the plane this summer.

“I’ll miss my best friend. I’ll miss drives around Waimea and talking stories,” he said. “We talk about everything. Life and death, high school, sports, college and boys. Most of all, I’ll miss hugs.”

BROOKE SAMURA

Hawaii Prep senior • Basketball, volleyball, softball, track and field

>> Top 3 movies/shows

1. “This is Us”

2. “Grim”

3. “After”

“They’re actually kind of different. ‘After’ is romantic stuff. ‘Grim’ is like werewolf creatures. ‘This is Us’ is a family that had triplets that goes from the past to the present.”

>> Top 3 food/snacks/drinks

1. Acai bowl

2. Smoothie

3. Strawberries and pineapples

“I drink a lot of water. I’m not much of juice or soda person. I eat a lot of fruits. I like healthy stuff.”

>> Top 3 homemade foods

1. Pesto pasta

2. Spaghetti

3. Chocolate chip cookies

“I make the pasta and spaghetti. I like to make cookies for my family.”

>> Top 3 music artists

1. Jhene Aiko — “Do Better Blues”

2. Beyonce — “Blue”

3. SZA — “The Need to Know” (w/Wale)

>> Favorite teachers: Kumu Pualani Lincoln-Maielua and Julie Camarillo

“Auntie Pua is my Ka‘ao Hawaii teacher and Miss Camarillo teaches English.”

>> Favorite athlete: MiLaysia Fulwiley (South Carolina)

“She’s a really good ballhandler. I always watch her videos.”

>> Funniest teammate: Kahiwalani Daquep or Alana Hernandez

“They’re very out of pocket. They’re just always joking around. Kahiwa’s fun to play with. She’s a personality.”

>> Smartest teammate: Miyabi Wahl

“We were talking about classes one time. She’s in calculus honors or something, the highest version you can take at our school.”

>> Favorite motto: If you’re going to do anything in life, do it to the best of your ability.

“That’s something my dad (Brad) has told me throughout my life, since I was sixth or seventh grade.”

>> GPA: 3.6

“HPA is definitely a great opportunity. I’ve been here for 13 years. I’m taking advantage of it, especially with how hard my parents had to work to keep me here. I have never seen a fight in my entire life here.”

>> Time machine: “If I could go back in time I’d want to see old Hawaii back when there was a kingdom. I’m really interested in Hawaiian language and culture. I would like to experience how it was. Before colonization, just Hawaiian language, our people on our land, and then after when the overthrow. I want to see all of that.”

>> Hidden talent: Drawing

>> “Most people don’t know that she is really good in art,” father Brad Samura said. She can draw, paint and does ceramics. For me, her art pieces hold an equal value to the awards she has gotten for sports.”

>> New life skill:

“I’ve had my driver’s license for a couple of years now. I help my dad fix his 1967 or ’69 (Volkswagen) bug. He loves playing with cars.”

>> Bucket list: “I want to learn how to do stuff like household stuff. I know how to cut grass, paint kitchen, but electrical, how to change my own oil, and household things. And travel like maybe to New Zealand. Alana is from Marshall Islands. This summer I want to go visit there. I love being an island girl and living here. It’s cool to see how much she appreciates her islands.”

>> Youth sports: “I grew up playing basketball. I was 5. I played soccer, softball, volleyball. I used to run track for P&R.”

>> If you could go back in time, what would you tell you younger self?

“I’d tell her to be confident in her playing abilities. I had a couple of moments this year, especially in the summer, when I lacked confidence in my game. I never really shot the ball or took it to the basket even though during the season I did. I think I got back my groove.”