Scoreboard – January 23, 2024

Calendar
Today
BASKETBALL
PacWest: Azusa Pacific vs. Hawaii Pacific; men at noon; women at 2 p.m. at St. Francis’ Shark Tank.
PacWest: Point Loma vs. Hawaii Hilo; women at 5 p.m.; men at 7 p.m. at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium.
ILH boys, Varsity I: Mid-Pacific at ‘Iolani, 6:30 p.m.; Maryknoll at Kamehameha, 6:30 p.m.; Saint Louis at Punahou, 6:30 p.m. Varsity II: ‘Iolani at Punahou, 5 p.m.; Le Jardin vs. University, 6 p.m. at Damien; Damien at Hanalani, 6:30 p.m.; Hawaii Baptist at Maryknoll, 6:30 p.m.
ILH girls, Varsity I: Punahou at Kamehameha, 5 p.m. Varsity I-AA: Punahou at ‘Iolani, 5 p.m. Varsity II: University at Hanalani, 5 p.m.; Hawaii Baptist at Maryknoll, 5 p.m. Varsity III: Island Pacific at La Pietra, 6 p.m.
SOCCER
ILH boys: ‘Iolani at Punahou; Damien at Kamehameha; Saint Louis vs. Pac-Five at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex Field No. 5; Mid-Pacific at Le Jardin. Games start at 4:15 p.m.
OIA boys Division I Tournament: quarterfinals. At Mililiani: Kahuku/Kapolei winner vs. Kalani, 5:30 p.m.; Radford/Moanalua winner vs. Mililani, 7 p.m. At Radford: Aiea/Kaiser winner vs. Campbell, 5:30 p.m.; Roosevelt/Pearl City winner vs. Kailua, 7 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
BASKETBALL
ILH boys, Varsity III: Island Pacific vs. Lanakila Baptist, 6 p.m. at Hanalani.
ILH girls, Varsity I: ‘Iolani at Kamehameha, 6 p.m.
OIA East boys: Kaimuki at Kailua; Kalaheo at Roosevelt; Moanalua at Kaiser; Kalani at McKinley; Farrington at Castle. JV games at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow.
OIA West boys: Radford at Mililani; Waipahu at Kapolei; Waialua at Campbell; Nanakuli at Waianae; Aiea at Pearl City. JV games at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow.
SOCCER
ILH Division I girls: playoff, if needed
OIA boys Division I Tournament: fifth-place semifinals, Game 6 loser vs. Game 5 loser, 5:30 p.m.; Game 8 loser vs. Game 7 loser, 7 p.m. Games at Pearl City.
OIA boys Division II Tournament: first round, Waianae vs. McKinley, 5:30 p.m.; Farrington vs. Leilehua, 7 p.m. Games at Leilehua.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.