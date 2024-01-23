Scoreboard – January 23, 2024

Calendar

Today

BASKETBALL

PacWest: Azusa Pacific vs. Hawaii Pacific; men at noon; women at 2 p.m. at St. Francis’ Shark Tank.

PacWest: Point Loma vs. Hawaii Hilo; women at 5 p.m.; men at 7 p.m. at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium.

ILH boys, Varsity I: Mid-Pacific at ‘Iolani, 6:30 p.m.; Maryknoll at Kamehameha, 6:30 p.m.; Saint Louis at Punahou, 6:30 p.m. Varsity II: ‘Iolani at Punahou, 5 p.m.; Le Jardin vs. University, 6 p.m. at Damien; Damien at Hanalani, 6:30 p.m.; Hawaii Baptist at Maryknoll, 6:30 p.m.

ILH girls, Varsity I: Punahou at Kamehameha, 5 p.m. Varsity I-AA: Punahou at ‘Iolani, 5 p.m. Varsity II: University at Hanalani, 5 p.m.; Hawaii Baptist at Maryknoll, 5 p.m. Varsity III: Island Pacific at La Pietra, 6 p.m.

SOCCER

ILH boys: ‘Iolani at Punahou; Damien at Kamehameha; Saint Louis vs. Pac-Five at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex Field No. 5; Mid-Pacific at Le Jardin. Games start at 4:15 p.m.

OIA boys Division I Tournament: quarterfinals. At Mililiani: Kahuku/Kapolei winner vs. Kalani, 5:30 p.m.; Radford/Moanalua winner vs. Mililani, 7 p.m. At Radford: Aiea/Kaiser winner vs. Campbell, 5:30 p.m.; Roosevelt/Pearl City winner vs. Kailua, 7 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

BASKETBALL

ILH boys, Varsity III: Island Pacific vs. Lanakila Baptist, 6 p.m. at Hanalani.

ILH girls, Varsity I: ‘Iolani at Kamehameha, 6 p.m.

OIA East boys: Kaimuki at Kailua; Kalaheo at Roosevelt; Moanalua at Kaiser; Kalani at McKinley; Farrington at Castle. JV games at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow.

OIA West boys: Radford at Mililani; Waipahu at Kapolei; Waialua at Campbell; Nanakuli at Waianae; Aiea at Pearl City. JV games at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow.

SOCCER

ILH Division I girls: playoff, if needed

OIA boys Division I Tournament: fifth-place semifinals, Game 6 loser vs. Game 5 loser, 5:30 p.m.; Game 8 loser vs. Game 7 loser, 7 p.m. Games at Pearl City.

OIA boys Division II Tournament: first round, Waianae vs. McKinley, 5:30 p.m.; Farrington vs. Leilehua, 7 p.m. Games at Leilehua.