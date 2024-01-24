Letter: Beyond belief for visitor to complain about ticket

It is beyond belief that the writer of “Speed trap will keep tourist from returning” believes he is owed an apology and refund for the $152 traffic ticket he received for going beyond the posted 35 mph speed limit (Star-Advertiser, Letters, Jan. 22). The writer defines Hawaii’s 35 mph speed limit as “bizarrely low,” and targeting tourists, stating that in California its speed limit is 65 mph when getting on a divided highway.

The writer has decided to never return to Hawaii, feeling unwelcome, unless demands are met. It is inconceivable that there are those who choose not to follow the law of the land and expect an apology and a reprieve.

A fond farewell.

Lynette Yamashiro

Pauoa

