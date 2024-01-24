On the Move: Francoise Culley-Trotman

March of Dimes Hawaii has elected AlohaCare Chief Executive Officer Francoise Culley-Trotman as president of its board of directors, succeeding UHA President and Chief Executive Officer Howard Lee. Culley-Trotman joined the board in 2021 and also serves as board member for Hawaii Boys & Girls Club Hawaii, Medicaid Health Plans of America and the membership council of the Association of Community Affiliated Plans.
