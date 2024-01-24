UH names Arceneaux running backs coach

A former Saint Louis School receiver with 10 years of college-coaching experience has joined the University of Hawaii football team’s coaching staff.

Anthony Arceneaux, who spent the past two seasons coaching Nevada’s receivers, will coach the UH running backs. Arceneaux replaces Keiki Misipeka, who will focus exclusively on recruiting.

“He brings a lot of value,” head coach Timmy Chang said of Arceneaux. “That’s important. He’ll get the guys right. He has a passion for coaching. He knows how to get through to his guys. And he has a lot of Hawaii ties.”

Chang, a record-setting quarterback at Saint Louis and UH, and Arceneaux were high school teammates.

“I’ve known him for a long time,” Chang said. “I went to school with him. He was my receiver for a couple years. But that’s not the reason I hired him. He’s a good coach. He has good experience.”

As Saint Louis offensive coordinator, Ron Lee coached Chang and Arceneaux. Lee said Arceneaux has a thorough background and strong understanding of the run-and-shoot concepts that are the principles of the Rainbow Warriors’ offense.

Lee also coached at UH for 11 years, where June Jones and quarterbacks coach Dan Morrison implemented a four-wide offense. Last week, Morrison was hired as UH’s co-offensive coordinator, pass-game coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

“Anthony knows the run-and-shoot concepts,” Lee said. “What we did with June, the theory of the run-and-shoot fits all the offenses they run now. Reading coverages is so important. Anthony knows all that. I think he’ll be terrific helping Timmy and Dan Morrison up there.”

Areceneaux played at Utah and then professionally in the Arena Football League and Canadian Football League. He has coached at Western New Mexico, Chaffey College, Southern Utah, UC Davis and then Nevada.

Misipeka was an international scout for the NFL’s Player Pathway program before returning to his alma mater in 2022 to coach the UH running backs and serve as the pro liaison. Misipeka has helped UH sign players locally, nationally and from Europe, American Samoa and Australia.

“Keiki is one of our best recruiters,” Chang said. “He’ll do a good job recruiting.”

The Warriors open spring training Monday at 7 a.m. at the Ching Complex. A festival featuring the spring game is tentatively scheduled for Feb. 25.

