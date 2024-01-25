Letter: Do reality check on fossil fuels and green energy

If you experienced HECO’s “rolling blackouts” on Jan. 8, you experienced an early example of the impact of Hawaii’s “net-zero” goal. Hawaiian Electric (HECO) did experience failure of its Waiau Power Plant and indicated that it caused the need for the blackouts. Yet, it minimized another cause — the move to “green energy.”

The more we eliminate fossil fuel plants in favor of solar, wind, etc., the more we make ourselves vulnerable to blackouts. When green sources can’t supply necessary energy, we have to rely on generators that use fossil fuels. As a result, going into the future, we will also need fossil fuel generation to back up the green sources.

To maintain both redundant types of generation to provide reliable electricity is very expensive and inefficient. We need our Legislature and HECO to reconsider their goals to move Hawaii completely away from the use of fossil fuels.

John Kim

Manoa

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter