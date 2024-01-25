Letter: Kaimana Beach shower unusable 3 months later

As a follow-up to my October letter to the editor regarding the brand-new Kaimana Beach shower being in disrepair (“Kaimana Beach shower doesn’t work as planned,” Star-Advertiser, Oct. 17), I observed its deplorable condition this past Friday.

We taxpayers must be reimbursed and people fired for this outright $500,000 waste of our money, as there’s no excuse for this incompetence at any level.

Who is responsible? We ended up rinsing our feet off with the half-million- dollar hose provided.

Mary J. Culvyhouse

Kaneohe

