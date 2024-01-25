comscore Letter: Kaimana Beach shower unusable 3 months later | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: Kaimana Beach shower unusable 3 months later

  • COURTESY MARY J. CULVYHOUSE The Kaimana Beach shower, which opened amid city fanfare on Oct. 9, was bound and inoperable Friday.

    COURTESY MARY J. CULVYHOUSE

    The Kaimana Beach shower, which opened amid city fanfare on Oct. 9, was bound and inoperable Friday.

As a follow-up to my October letter to the editor regarding the brand-new Kaimana Beach shower being in disrepair (“Kaimana Beach shower doesn’t work as planned,” Star-Advertiser, Oct. 17), I observed its deplorable condition this past Friday.

We taxpayers must be reimbursed and people fired for this outright $500,000 waste of our money, as there’s no excuse for this incompetence at any level.

Who is responsible? We ended up rinsing our feet off with the half-million- dollar hose provided.

Mary J. Culvyhouse

Kaneohe

