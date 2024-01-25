Letter: Many reasons to not be ‘scared’ of Trump

Michelle Obama and Kamala Harris have stated they are “terrified” and “scared as heck” if Donald Trump gets elected. Scared of what? Energy independence? Border security? Better foreign policy? Fair elections? Lower inflation? Lower regulations? Lower taxes? Lower unemployment in every demographic? Scared that boys might not be able to play in women’s sports?

Scared of what exactly? Scared they don’t like Trump’s personality? Please!

Marie Manning

Kailua

